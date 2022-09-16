Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches

Eight restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches go head-to-head for the best burger.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Brick Street Burger Battle in downtown Nacogdoches is officially underway.

Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into the competition to see who has the best burger downtown.

Promoter of the competition Haven Minter said this is a great way for people to get involved.

“It’s really a good thing to get people in the community to try all the restaurants that they haven’t been to before, promote the historic downtown, and just be involved in the community,” Minter said.

The competition includes every restaurant, from Clear Springs down to Brendyn’s Barbecue.

Each restaurant was able to create their own specialty burger.

John Reynolds with Stone House Kitchen said they made a South Texas cheeseburger.

“My sous chef and I, we worked for a couple of days trying to get this one down right, and I think we got it down right. It has been pretty popular today,” Reynolds said.

Janie Huggins with Pemberley’s said she loves a challenge.

“We don’t do burgers here, but when they asked us we said ‘yeah, we’ll do it’ and so it’s fun,” Huggins said.

To start the voting process, go to one of the participating restaurants and eat one of the burgers. From there, you’ll get a playing card to go around to each restaurant.

Then, you can vote on what burger you like best, and your name will be entered into a drawing.

The more burgers you try, the bigger the prize.

You have to try at least two burgers to be entered.

“It’s good for restaurants to be able to show off what they don’t normally do, and it gives the people a chance to win up to $500,” Reynolds said. “And, it’s good exposure to downtown. There’s a lot going on down here, and not a lot of people know about it.”

The Burger Battle ends October 15.

