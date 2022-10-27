Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man from The Woodlands has been indicted for a 2021 crash that killed a Livingston High School senior and left a second boy injured.

Roy Grant Wagner, 42, was indicted in September on a charge of accident involving death.

On Sept. 24, 2021, at about 11 p.m., Wagner was traveling northbound in a black Dodge Ram 3500 on a curved part of FM 350.

That same night, Cole Edward Overstreet, 18, was driving southbound on FM 350 in a blue Dodge Ram 1500 with Landon Singleton, 14, as a passenger.

According to an investigator’s narrative included in a DPS report, Wagner was driving at an unsafe speed for the curve when his vehicle began to skid off the road. The report says the vehicle overcorrected and skidded into the southbound lane, where the front of Wagner’s truck collided with the left front side of Overstreet’s vehicle.

The trucks spun away from each other after the impact, ending up in opposite roadside ditches, the report indicates.

The DPS states Wagner fled on foot before troopers had arrived, but was later located. He was then charged with failure to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and possession of marijuana.

Overstreet was pronounced dead at the scene, and Singleton was transported to CHI St. Luke’s in Livingston.

Following his indictment in Sept. 2022, Wagner is scheduled for a court appearance on Nov. 1 before Judge Travis Kitchens.

