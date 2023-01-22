Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Second SFA student involved in crash has died

Graylan Spring
Graylan Spring(Stephen F. Austin University)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died.

Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Spring’s mother posted on social media Sunday, saying “We are saddened to inform that Graylan passed away Saturday...A heartfelt thank you to the first responders and ICU staff at HCA Conroe for their valiant efforts and compassionate care. Graylan was loved by so many and walked through this life with a generous smile and saintly heart. He will be tremendously missed and forever remembered. #livelikegray

Spring’s former high school football team also made a statement. “Graylan, we love you. Always smiling, a friend to everyone, truly inspiring to anyone that knew you,” the announcement said. “You will be missed forever and we will always keep you in our heart.”

In lieu of flowers, the post said a GoFundMe page has been set up for an SFA scholarship fund in Graylan’s name.

Previous:

