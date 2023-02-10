2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder.

Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022.

Green confessed to driving Victor Lee and Wade Finley to Schaeffer’s house before Schaeffer was murdered the morning of Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Deidra Lee was sentenced to 28 years in prison, with 192 days already served. She has agreed to testify against her co-defendants in the case.

Green was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 198 days already served. She also has agreed to testify against her co-defendants in the case.

