Brewster County Sheriff’s Office reports fake sheriff’s office vehicle

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - In a post on the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the sheriff’s office says they been made aware of a Facebook post reporting a fake sheriff’s office truck.

The reported vehicle is a maroon pickup, with “Sheriff” on the doors and beneath the windows. This vehicle is not a Brewster County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and if marked in the above way, is being used in violation of the law.

Texas Penal Code 37.12 specifically prohibits a person from intentionally or knowingly misrepresenting an object, including a vehicle, as property belonging to a law enforcement agency.

If you observe this vehicle, please report it to the Brewster County Sheriff immediately, including the location and direction of travel.

If possible, safely document the license plate number.

