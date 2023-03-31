Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nevada murder suspect arrested in Midland

Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Todd Wayne Tonnochy(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On March 28, 2023, Midland County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Investigators, the US Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team assisted Reno, Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in locating a fugitive homicide suspect.

39-year-old Todd Wayne Tonnochy was found in the 1000 block of South Midkiff in Midland County, Texas, and was arrested for fugitive from justice.

Todd Tonnochy is currently being held in Midland County Detention Center with no bond and awaits extradition.

You can read our sister station KOLO’s coverage here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Olalde
Lufkin police high-speed pursuit video shows passenger being ejected
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Grand jury won’t indict truck driver involved in crash that killed 2 SFA students
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Felipe Hernandez
Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for City of San Augustine
Approximately 3-4 dozen people attended the "Transgender Day of Visibility"
Supporters gather on Tyler square for International Transgender Day of Visibility
Tax and Loan facility in Tyler
East Texas tax expert shares tips on filing before tax deadline
Project Tornado Mobile RV Safety
National Weather Service offers 3-step safety plan for East Texans living in mobile homes
John Sims Obit
East Texas radio colleagues mourn friend, newsman John Sims