Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland

Eduardo Castrillo
Eduardo Castrillo(Texas DPS)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Eduardo Castrillo, 28, was arrested by DPS Special Agents along with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Midland on March 28.

In 2018, Castrillo was convicted of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm and later sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison.

Castrillo had been wanted since October 2021, when the Socorro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault.

In January 2023, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.

