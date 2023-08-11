Landgraf’s energy freedom bills signed by governor

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KOSA) -Two bills authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf were signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott at a ceremony in San Antonio on Thursday.

The legislative proposals, House Bill 33 and Senate Bill 1017, respectively dubbed the Texas Energy Independence Act and Energy Choice Act, go into effect on September 1, 2023.

“I’m a proud Odessan working hard to represent our West Texas values in the Texas House of Representatives,” Landgraf said at the gathering in San Antonio. “I’m extraordinarily grateful to see my fellow legislators and Governor Abbott affirm our closely-held commitments to individual liberty and free markets with their support of HB 33 and SB 1017. Thanks in part to these bills, but mostly due to the Lord’s blessing and our world-famous work ethic, the Permian Basin will continue being a global leader in energy production.”

Governor Abbott says that the energy sector is an important part of the Texas economy.

“The hardworking men and women of the energy sector are the lifeblood of the booming Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “We just finished another important legislative session for the Texas energy industry. We cut red tape so that needless local and county regulations don’t stifle economic growth, ensured local governments couldn’t ban the use of gasoline engines, secured our power grid for the Texas of tomorrow, and worked with community colleges to produce the skilled workforce to help this industry continue to thrive in Texas. Here in Texas, we embrace the energy industry. As long as I am Governor, I will fight for the energy sector to ensure Texas remains America’s energy leader.”

House Bill 33 prohibits Texas state agencies and officials from contracting with or providing assistance to any federal agency or official regarding the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already existing law.

Senate Bill 1017 prohibits local governments from adopting or enforcing any rule or ordinance that would limit access to gasoline, diesel, or any other fuel source. The bill prohibits gas stations from being banned as any other related wholesaler, retailer, energy producer, or infrastructure necessary to provide access to a specific energy source. The legislation also ensures local governments cannot directly or indirectly prohibit or restrict the use, sale, or lease of an engine based on its fuel source.

Earlier this year it was announced that the Dallas city council was planning to phase out the use of gas-powered tools by 2027. Those plans have been brought to a halt with the enactment of SB 1017.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.