Pipeline rupture in Ward County causes fire

Northern Natural Gas experienced a pipeline rupture near Monahans, Texas overnight on August 16, 2023. There are no known injuries.

There was a fire at the point of the incident, which has been completely extinguished. The site has been secured, and this section of the pipeline system has been isolated. Any residual gas has either burned off or dissipated. There is currently no threat to public safety.

Northern Natural Gas appreciates the response of the Monahans Volunteer Fire Department, as supported by units from Barstowm, Pyote, Fort Stockton and Wickett.

Northern Natural Gas is coordinating with all local, state and federal authorities. Northern Natural Gas is using all necessary resources to investigate the cause of the incident and safely restore service to our customers. We expect to begin repairs to the system later today.