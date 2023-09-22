Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting

11 arrested in prostitution sting
11 arrested in prostitution sting(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from DPS Criminal Investigations Division held a two-day prostitution ring on Sept. 20 and 21.

MCSO says “Operation Pumpkin Spice” was performed to find and arrest people soliciting prostitutes and save human trafficking victims.

Eleven people were arrested as a result of the operation.

Solicitation of Prostiution:

  • Christoper Jovel, 24
  • Jakob Sanchez, 42
  • Alejandro Suarez, 19
  • Christian Hernandez, 28
  • Kendrick Montgomery, 49
  • Matthew Cotton, 19
  • Frank Brown, 30
  • Ivan Castro, 44
  • Tony Revelez, 39
  • Joeseph Asamoah, 27

Prostitution:

  • Janda-Lee Roberson, 22

Frank Brown had a warrant for fugitive from justice out of Louisiana. Jakob Sanchez, a convicted sex offender will have a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registry at a later date.

All involved people were booked in the Midland County Jail without incident.

