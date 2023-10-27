Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 31-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison and 20 years after being found guilty by a Midland County jury.

Kionne Devaughn Lewis was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. After evidence lasting most of the week, the jury found Lewis guilty of both charges Thursday after more than an hour of deliberating.

KIONNE DEVAUGHN LEWIS
KIONNE DEVAUGHN LEWIS(none)

The State was not seeking the death penalty for capital murder, so the sentence after the jury’s guilty verdict was an automatic term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. That sentence was assessed by Judge David Rogers, who also imposed a maximum 20-year sentence for the Aggravated Assault charge.

According to the Midland DA’s office, evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant killed his former girlfriend, 28-year-old Travae Monique Jackson, after breaking into her West Midland apartment on Sept. 27, 2021. After killing Ms. Jackson, Lewis then used her cell phone and pretended to be her in order to lure another man, Matisse Guidroz, to the apartment. Once Mr. Guidroz arrived he was shot twice by Lewis but managed to escape and notify police.

Lewis ran from the scene but was apprehended the next day in Roswell, New Mexico, and brought back to Midland where he has remained in custody until the trial.

The case was investigated by the Midland Police Department with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
Last year, Thomas Navarro took a leap of faith, competing in the Texas FFA Jr. Spanish creed...
Union Grove student becomes Texas FFA Spanish Creed state champ

Latest News

A suspect is seen burglarizing a car on surveillance footage.
Lufkin sees rise in car burglaries, thefts
A suspect is seen burglarizing a car on surveillance footage.
Lufkin sees rise in car burglaries, thefts
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Surveillance footage
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County