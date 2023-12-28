For Your Service
Midland man killed by law enforcement in Coleman County

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to KBEST media, 43-year-old Jose Hernandez Jr. of Midland was shot and killed by officers with the Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and police.

Officials say that after a suspicious person call, officials began a chase with Hernandez Jr.

Hernandez Jr. had already flashed a firearm. During the chase, the suspect stopped on a highway north of Coleman. After a threat, which officials did not specify, they fired their weapons at the suspect.

Hernandez was airlifted to a hospital whee he died.

