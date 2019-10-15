Lufkin man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

Day 2 of testimony resumed on Wednesday in the trial against Andre Woods. Lufkin Police have charged Woods in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Ashleigh Elijah. (Source: Stefante Randall, KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | October 15, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:07 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

Andre Woods was sentenced Tuesday afternoon. He also received a $10,000 monetary fine. On Friday, a jury found Woods guilty of murder after less than 20 minutes of deliberations, according to prosecutor Ken Dies.

Woods has been in the Angelina County Jail since May 2018. Lufkin police say Woods shot Ashleigh Elijah, 24, in the abdomen with a rifle and walked away. He then returned and shot her in the head at close range.

The shooting followed an argument in the 600 block of Chester Street. Elijah, who had moved to Houston, was in Lufkin visiting a friend when she was killed.

