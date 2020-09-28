Sam Houston State University partners with the state on contact tracing for COVID-19

“We’re still making those phone calls, we’re not waiting on the training to come to us. So we’re doing it on paper, manually, we’re still calling you at your home,” Shaw said. “And if someone calls you from Angelina Health District or a public health person saying ‘I want to talk with you about COVID-19,’ please talk to them. It helps us to understand the severity of disease. It also helps us to understand quarantine and isolation recommendations.”