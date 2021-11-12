East Texas Now Business Break
Man receives 25 year sentence for Corrigan fatal shooting

Wesley Lavoy Wooten
Wesley Lavoy Wooten((Source: Polk County Jail))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Corrigan has received a 25-year prison sentence for a fatal shooting that occurred in July 2020.

Wesley Lavoy Wooten, 26 was sentenced for the shooting death of Clarence Colquitt.

According to DPS, on July 22, the Texas Rangers were requested by the Corrigan Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ben Franklin.

The preliminary investigation indicates that during a domestic dispute at the residence, 25-year-old Wesley Lavoy Wooten from Corrigan allegedly discharged a handgun at Clarence Colquitt, also from Corrigan.

Previous: 25-year-old charged with murder following Corrigan shooting

Corrigan police, Texas Rangers investigating Wednesday morning homicide

