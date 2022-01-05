Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday

Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
From the Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Division will be conducting an accident reconstruction into the fatality auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in the 2100 block of E. Main St. on December 31, 2021. 

E. Main St. between Lamar St. and Hasley St. will be completely shut down on January 6, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.  TXDOT will be rerouting all east and westbound traffic. 

Expect delays and take an alternative route if possible.

Previous story: Pedestrian dies at scene after struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

