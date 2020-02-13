Rural ‘one-stop shop’ health clinic set to open in Nacogdoches in March

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Saint Alyssa Medical Center Rural Health Clinic in Nacogdoches won’t open its doors until March, but patients are already preparing to use the clinic that’s being marketed as a “cradle to grave” service by CEO Michael Bishop.
Some patients are treated to house calls, a service the clinic is offering to combat the serious transportation issues by those needing medical attention but have no way to make it to the doctor.
Nacogdoches County, according to the 2018 American Community Survey, reports its population is 21.6% in poverty, well above the state and national averages.
Bishop is calling St. Alyssa a unique answer to offering ‘one-stop’ shopping for the poor, elderly, and disabled residents of Deep East Texas, but patients of all income levels are welcomed. The clinic is accepting Medicare, Medicaid, and numerous insurance coverages, says Bishop.
The faith-based, non-profit organization is accepting monetary and tangible donations. Donated medical equipment can be found throughout a spacious clinic that has also been donated for use until the clinic establishes its patient base.
St. Alyssa Medical Center is located at North Mound and Bailey Streets in Nacogdoches. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with visits from local officials is planned for Friday at 1 p.m.
