Flooding reported around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a week of heavy rain forecasted, roads are already flooding around parts of East Texas.
Some parked cars on Douglas Boulevard, near the intersection of Noble Street, in Tyler were close to being flooded. Tyler police have closed the road.
A park in Jasper appeared to be completely underwater. It is located at US 96 near Sandy Creek.
A post on the Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page stated that the intersection of Saylors and State Highway 31 is barricaded due to flooding. The police department also reported that FM 3204 at FM 3420 is flooded.
