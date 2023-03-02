Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
During a heated Franklin County Commissioners Court meeting this morning, the community...
East Texas community members fighting plans to build solar energy farm
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday
Central Heights water system
State bill filed to transfer ownership rights of Central Heights water system to Angelina and Neches River Authority

Latest News

Crockett Book Mobile
Crockett Public Library rolls out with new mobile library
Sharon Shaw, the current health administrator for Angelina County, announced her retirement to...
Angelina County Health District begins search for new administrator
FDA Milk Decisions
East Texas dairy farmer reacts to FDA’s guidance on plant-based ‘milk’
Sparklight Boxes
Longview residents say fiber optic installation disrupting electricity, water, internet service
Rusk County Storm Preps
Rusk County emergency managers, storm spotters prepare for severe weather